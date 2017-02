WASHINGTON Antitrust regulators approved Valeant Pharmaceutical's (VRX.TO) acquisition of the dermatology units of Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson, on the condition that it sell the rights to three prescription drugs, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

Valeant is in the process of acquiring Ortho Dermatologics, Inc. from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), and Dermik Laboratories, Inc. from Sanofi Aventis SASY.PA..

