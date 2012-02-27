TORONTO Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX.TO) (VRX.N) has engineered a string of deals in the four years since Chief Executive Michael Pearson, a former McKinsey & Co director, has been at the helm.

The acquisitive Canadian drugmaker was formed when Biovail bought U.S.-based Valeant in September 2010 for $3.3 billion and took its name.

Already this year, the Mississauga-based company has agreed to acquire a maker of eyecare treatments and a Brazilian sports food supplement maker.

Not every deal proposed by Valeant has proven successful. Last May, it had to drop a $5.7 billion bid for Cephalon Inc CEPH.O. More recently it withdrew a sweetened bid for ISTA Pharmaceuticals Inc ISTA.O.

Following are highlights of recent M&A activity involving Valeant:

2012

Feb 13 - Buys closely held Eyetech Inc, to expand its ophthalmology business presence.

Feb 1 - Acquires Brazil's Probiotica Laboratorios Ltd for 150 million reais ($86 million), boosting its sports food supplement offerings.

Jan 30 - Withdraws a sweetened bid for ISTA Pharmaceuticals Inc ISTA.O, cites a lack of progress in talks.

2011

Nov 21 - Buys Australia's iNova Pharmaceuticals from private equity firms Archer Capital and Ironbridge for A$625 million ($623 million) in upfront payment. Deal includes an additional A$75 million in milestone payments.

Oct 4 - Afexa Life Sciences Inc's FXA.TO board recommends shareholders accept Valeant's raised offer.

July 26 - Makes an approach for Swedish specialty drug maker Meda AB MEDAa.ST about a possible acquisition, a source says.

July 15 - Pays $345 million to buy the skincare unit of Johnson & Johnson-owned (JNJ.N) Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

July 11 - Acquires Sanofi's (SASY.PA) Dermik skincare business for $425 million in cash.

May 24 - Buys Lithuanian group Sanitas SAN1L.VL for about 314 million euros ($443 million).

March 29 - Makes an unsolicited $5.7 billion bid for Cephalon Inc CEPH.O.

May 2, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) TEVA.O tops Valeant's bid.

Feb 1 - Acquires PharmaSwiss, a Swiss-based privately held branded generic drugs firm, for 350 million euros ($480 million).