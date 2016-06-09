The headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., seen in Laval, Quebec November 9 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.N) (VRX.TO) is considering the sale of Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharmaceutical Co to accelerate its debt-reduction plan, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Valeant is working with Goldman Sachs Group on the sale, which is at a preliminary stage, according to the report. It is also weighing a sale of some of its Latin American operations, Bloomberg reported.

Valeant bought Amoun for about $800 million last year.

Valeant, which earlier in the week reported lower-than-expected first quarter profit, could not be immediately be reached for comment.

The Canadian company has said that it is aiming to lower its almost $30 billion debt.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)