TORONTO Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX.TO), a Canadian drugmaker on the acquisition trail, has approached Medicis Pharmaceutical MRX.N about a possible takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An acquisition of Medicis, which makes dermatological and aesthetic pharmaceutical products, would fit with Valeant's stated goal of becoming the world's biggest player in the skincare sector in about five years.

Medicis and Valeant were not available for immediate comment on Monday.

Valeant has been on the lookout for acquisitions since it failed in May to acquire U.S. rival Cephalon Inc CEPH.O for $5.7 billion.

In late July, sources told Reuters that Valeant made an informal overture to Swedish specialty drug maker Meda AB MEDAa.ST about a possible deal.

The takeover approaches come at a time when Valeant is seeing generic rivals cut into sales of one of its top selling drugs, the antidepressant Wellbutrin XL.

The Wall Street Journal said Scottsdale, Arizona-based Medicis has been left vulnerable to a takeover approach as its shares have underperformed the broader market following the unusual death of the chief executive's girlfriend.

The girlfriend of Medicis CEO and founder Jonah Shacknai, a prominent industry executive, was found bound, nude and hanged from a balcony at his mansion near San Diego in July.

Valeant stock was up 2.63 percent on Monday in Toronto, at C$39. Medicis stock was unchanged in New York at $33.91.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

(Reporting by Pav Jordan and Euan Rocha in Toronto and Bill Berkrot in New York)