Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) said on Thursday that it sees small, cash-based acquisitions likely in the near term, but is also interested in a "merger of equals" involving a swap of equity.

Chief Executive Michael Pearson said he thinks such a merger will happen, but is unsure of the timing.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)