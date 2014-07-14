Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. refining company Valero Energy Corp on Monday said second-quarter income will be higher than a year ago but profit will fall short of Wall Street estimates on seasonal weakness in its biggest Gulf Coast market.
Doug Terreson, analyst at ISI Group, said the company's capture rate in the Gulf Coast typically weakens in the second quarter. Capture rates represent a refining company's ability to profit from current market conditions.
Valero expects income from continuing operations of $1.10 to $1.25 per share for the second quarter of 2014. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Valero also expects to report a loss from discontinued operations of $63 million, or 12 cents per share, related primarily to a non-cash charge associated with the closure of its Aruba refinery.
Shares of Valero fell 3.4 percent to $48.20 in trading after the close of the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.