Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit compared with a year-earlier loss, as the U.S. refining company's margins benefited from processing cheaper domestic crude oil.

Valero, based in San Antonio, had a profit of $654 million, or $1.18 per share, compared with a loss of $432 million, or 78 cents a year before, when the company took a charge related to its plant in Aruba.

(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)