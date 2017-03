U.S. refining company Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said its second-quarter profit fell 44 percent due to higher prices of some of the crude oil it processes.

Net income attributable to stockholders fell to $466 million, or 85 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $831 million, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)