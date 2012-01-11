Reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd (VR.N) said it expects to record a loss of $55.5 million due to the floods in Thailand, which have turned into one of the most expensive natural disasters ever for insurers.

Validus will record the charge, which is net of recoveries, in the fourth quarter of 2011, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The reinsurer, which in November ended a five-month-long hostile takeover bid for peer Transatlantic Holdings TRH.N, estimates the total insured market loss from the floods to be about $12 billion.

Last month, Everest Re Group Ltd (RE.N) said it expected to incur a net loss of $100 million to $125 million from claims arising from the floods.

The Thai government has forecast insured losses of at least $10 billion in all, and some in the reinsurance industry have speculated they could go as high as $20 billion.

Validus' figure of $12 billion would make the Thai floods one of the 10 worst disasters in history from an insurance perspective.

Reinsurers such as Validus provide backup coverage for property and casualty carriers in the event of huge claims, including hurricanes and earthquakes.

Validus' shares, which have risen more than 5 percent since it ended the takeover bid, slid 0.5 percent to $31.20 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

