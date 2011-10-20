LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "I Kissed a Vampire" is moving from the computer screen to the big screen.

Monterey Media has acquired North American rights to the film version of the web series and plans to release it in theaters for Spring Break 2012, the company told TheWrap Thursday.

The rock musical stars Lucas Grabeel ("High School Musical," "Milk," "Switched at Birth") and Drew Seeley ("High School Musical: The Concert," "Another Cinderella Story," "Glory Daze") and newcomer Adrian Slade.

The web series, about a teenager who tries to save himself and the girl he loves after realizing that he is turning into a vampire, debuted on iTunes in 2009.

The husband and wife team of Chris and Laurie Nolan wrote the film, which Chris Nolan directed and Laurie Nolan produced.