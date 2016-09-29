British waster manager Shanks Group Plc (SKS.L) said it had agreed terms to buy Dutch recycler van Gansewinkel Groep BV, paving the way for the combined company to become a leader in the Benelux region.

According to terms agreed upon by both companies, Shanks would buy van Gansewinkel for 482 million euros ($540.80 million), on a debt-free cash-free basis.

The terms agreed upon by both companies are identical to Shanks' statement earlier this month.

On Thursday, Shanks said its trading was in-line with current expectations and that its performance in the Benelux region was strong.

($1 = 0.8913 euros)

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)