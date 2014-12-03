NEW YORK The Vanguard Group posted inflows of $21.3 billion across its funds in November, including $7.6 billion into its bond funds, the firm said on Wednesday.

Vanguard said three of its top 10 months of cash flow into its bond funds have occurred in 2014.

In October, Vanguard said its bond funds and exchange-traded funds saw a record monthly inflow of $10.3 billion in October, compared with $9.3 billion in September.

