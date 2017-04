Hollywood big names celebrated this year's Academy Awards at Vanity Fair's annual party in Beverly Hills on Sunday.Best actor Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio arrived at the event clinching his trophy.Best actress winner Brie Larson also brought her golden statuette to the party.Mark Rylance said his win for best supporting actor in "Bridge of Spies" was a shock. "It's very lovely, yeah, a relatively new medium for me, so, very nice to be so welcomed and celebrated," he said.