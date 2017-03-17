European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
HONG KONG China Vanke said Shenzhen Metro would become its largest shareholder in terms of voting rights after a proxy agreement with its No. 3 shareholder, a move that gives Vanke management more clout in its power struggle with Baoneng Group.
The property giant has been at the center of a complex battle for boardroom control - rare among listed firms in China - after the Baoneng financial conglomerate built up a 25 percent stake to become its largest shareholder and sought to oust management.
Vanke management appeared to have gained a key advantage early this year after white knight Shenzhen Metro, a state-backed firm - bought a 15.3 percent holding from China Resources Group.
The newly announced agreement between Shenzhen Metro and No. 3 shareholder China Evergrande will give the subway operator 29.38 percent of voting rights in Vanke for one year, as well as proposal rights and rights to participate in general meetings.
Shenzhen Metro holds 15.31 percent of the nation's second largest homebuilder, while Evergrande holds 14.07 percent.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.