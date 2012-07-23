Vantiv Inc's (VNTV.N) second-quarter profit more than quadrupled as it processed more card transactions, and the payment processor raised its full-year earnings outlook.

The company, which was spun off from Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) in March, now expects full-year revenue of between $1 billion and $1.02 billion.

It raised its adjusted net income outlook to $1.13 to $1.17 per share.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Vantiv had previously forecast full-year revenue of between $995 million and $1.01 billion and adjusted earnings of between $1.09 and $1.13 per share.

For the quarter ended June 30, the company's profit rose to $23 million, or 18 cents per share, from $5.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 32 cents per share.

Net revenue rose 20 percent to $260.4 million.

Processed transactions increased 21 percent.

The company's shares, which have risen more than 31 percent from their IPO price, closed at $22.11 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

