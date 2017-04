A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There was no threat of a Pacific-wide tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake was centered about 60 miles (95 km) southeast of the town of Santo at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), USGS said.

