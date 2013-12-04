A towboat tows the container ship ''Hamburg Express'' as it arrives at the Port of Hamburg August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

SANTIAGO/NEW YORK Shares in Chilean shipper Compania Sud Americana de Vapores surged on Wednesday after a media report said it was in merger talks with German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd.

Top executives of both companies met two weekends ago in Miami to sound out a number of options, including a merger, German daily Die Welt said without naming sources.

The paper added that talks between the companies, which had previously considered a cross-ownership deal several years ago, were at an early stage.

Vapores' VAP.SN shares ended 12.99 percent higher on the news, far outpacing a 0.1 percent drop in the blue-chip IPSA .IPSA index.

Earlier this year, the owners of unlisted Hapag-Lloyd HPLG.UL called off a planned merger with rival German shipper Hamburg-Sued because terms could not be agreed.

At the time major Hapag-Lloyd shareholder Klaus-Michael Kuehne had said the combination between the German peers was attractive, arguing it made sense to bolt Hapag's Asia focus to Hamburg-Sued's strength on South American routes.

In recent years, Vapores has faced steep losses as it grapples with lower shipping rates, high fuel prices and expensive leases.

Under the stewardship of the Luksic family, Chile's richest, Vapores spun off its SAAM SAAM.SN storage and logistics unit in 2012 and has bought ships to replace those that were leased as part of a plan to reverse losses.

The Luksic family became Vapores' majority shareholders in early 2012 when the company completed a $1.2 billion capital increase.

Representatives at Vapores were not immediately available for comment.

