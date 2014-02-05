VATICAN CITY The Vatican said on Wednesday a scathing U.N. report on sexual abuse of children by clergy was distorted, unfair and ideologically biased.

Archbishop Silvano Tomasi, responding to criticisms in the report on the Church's stance on homosexuality, abortion and contraception, also said the world body cannot ask the Church to change its "non-negotiable" moral teachings.

The head of the Holy See's delegation to the United Nations in Geneva told Vatican Radio that non-governmental organizations which favor gay marriage probably influenced the U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child to reinforce an "ideological line" in the report.

