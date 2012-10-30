STOCKHOLM Swedish state-owned energy group Vattenfall VATN.UL slumped to a loss in the third quarter, hit by a 8.6 billion crown ($1.29 billion) impairment charge at its thermal power business triggered by worsening market conditions.

Vattenfall has seen the debt crisis weigh on electricity prices in the euro zone while prices in the economically unscathed Nordic region have been under pressure from high reservoir levels, making hydro power cheaper.

The utility on Tuesday posted a 2.7 billion crown third-quarter operating loss due to the charge but also said that the lower average electricity prices had pushed down its underlying earnings to 4.5 billion from a year-ago 5.7 billion.

The company, one of Europe's top energy companies with operations across the Nordic region, Germany and the Netherlands, said the industry was under pressure from overcapacity, low prices and low margins.

"Vattenfall has therefore recognized impairment losses of 8.6 billion crowns for the book value of goodwill and production assets in the Thermal Power business unit," the company said in a statement.

It said the charge at the unit had been recognised due to sharply lower margins as well as higher costs stemming from additional taxes on coal-based power in the Netherlands.

Vattenfall has been cutting costs and shedding non-core businesses in recent years after a rapid expansion out of its Nordic home market left it with high debts just as the economic outlook in Europe darkened.

Faced with the bleak business conditions in the third quarter, the company said it would be looking for further cuts.

"We are adapting the organisation and stepping up the pace of our change process. For 2013 we have decided on a new goal to cut costs by SEK 3 billion compared with 2012," it said.

($1 = 6.6724 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)