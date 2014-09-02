Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
CARACAS Italian airline Alitalia has started to fly to Venezuela again after a near two-month halt when carriers trimmed operations following government delays in releasing ticket revenue under the country's strict currency controls.
Several carriers have cut or curbed flights to Venezuela in recent months because they are required to sell tickets in the local bolivar currency but the cash-strapped government has not granted them approval to repatriate that revenue.
"Representatives of Alitalia have ratified their faith in Venezuela and are restarting their operations," Water and Air Transportation Minister Luis Graterol was quoted as saying by the official state news agency AVN on Tuesday.
Alitalia did not provide reasons for suspending or resuming service.
The airline will offer two flights per week between Caracas and Rome. It had run five per week until May, when it reduced the frequency to two.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents around 240 global airlines, said in July that while Venezuela had permitted repatriation of $424 million shared among some airlines, $4.1 billion of airline ticket sales remained trapped in the country.
(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Editing by Richard Chang)
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.