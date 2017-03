A Nicaraguan supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds a poster of him at the Revolution Square in Managua March 5, 2013. Chavez died on Tuesday after a two-year battle with cancer, ending 14 years of tumultuous rule that made the socialist leader a hero for the... REUTERS/ Stringer (NICARAGUA - Tags: OBITUARY POLITICS)

CARACAS The coffin of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez was brought out of a military hospital onto the streets of Caracas on Wednesday, where grieving multitudes gathered to honor him.

Soldiers placed the coffin on a car, where it was driven outside of the hospital. "Chavez to the pantheon!" shouted supporters, referring to a mausoleum he had built to house the remains of independence hero Simon Bolivar.

Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his state funeral on Friday.

(Editing by Bill Trott)