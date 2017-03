Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez arrives back from Cuba at Simon Bolivar national airport in Maiquetia outside Caracas in this August 14, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout/Files

CARACAS Venezuelans will vote for a new president in 30 days and Vice President Nicolas Maduro will temporarily assume power following the death on Tuesday of Hugo Chavez, the foreign minister said.

"The vice president assumes power as the president, and elections will be held in the next 30 days," Foreign Minister Elias Jaua said in televised comments.

(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Eric Walsh)