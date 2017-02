CARACAS Doctors upgraded Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's condition to favorable from stable on Thursday after his latest cancer surgery in Cuba, Vice President Nicolas Maduro said.

"In the last few hours his process of recovery has evolved from stable to favorable, which allows us to continue saying that there is a growing recovery in Comandante Hugo Chavez's situation," Maduro told a rally of Socialist Party supporters.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Will Dunham)