CARACAS Venezuela is evaluating a swap agreement involving gold reserves as a way to fortify dollar supplies in the OPEC nation, a senior government source told Reuters on Wednesday, amid chronic product shortages and inflation close to 55 percent.

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles said last week that the government was negotiating a swap operation with Goldman Sachs (GS.N) involving 1.45 million ounces of gold worth around $1.86 billion.

"The most logical thing would be a swap," said a senior government source with direct knowledge of the issue, who asked not to be identified. "We haven't finished anything yet. But if there's an opportunity to do something, it could be done."

Asked if Venezuela would be willing to carry out such a transaction, the source said: "That would depend on the cost and financial conditions."

Such an operation would effectively allow the country to borrow against the value of part of its gold reserves, using them as collateral and paying interest to the bank.

Capriles also said last week that the government was planning an operation in which Bank of America (BAC.N) would help pay off debts to foreign suppliers who now have billions of dollars in pending invoices due to payment delays caused by the nation's decade-old currency controls.

The government source did not comment on that operation.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Goldman proposed a swap that would provide $1.68 billion in cash and be backed by $1.85 billion of the central bank's gold, generating some $818 million in financing costs over seven years.

Bank of America would pay Venezuelan companies less than the official exchange rate for bolivars, Bloomberg said, letting the central bank avoid directly dealing at an exchange rate weaker than the official one.

Goldman and Bank of America declined Reuters requests for comment. Venezuela's currency controls, which fix bolivars at 6.3 per dollar even though they fetch 10 times that on the black market, has built up large debts with businesses that are struggling to meet import needs for lack of hard currency.

In recent months, the country has suffered from shortages of goods ranging from corn flour to toilet paper amid a tumble of 18 percent in its international reserves over the last year.

