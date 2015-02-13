Samples of Venezuela's currencies are displayed at the Central Bank building in Caracas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Flags of Venezuela (L) and the Central Bank are seen at the central bank building in Caracas February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

CARACAS Venezuela on Thursday unveiled a devaluation of 69 percent at the opening of a new free-floating currency exchange rate system, part of President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to shore up the OPEC nation's coffers amid tumbling crude prices.

The move may help ease market concerns of a possible debt default and boost supplies of dollars to a currency-starved economy, but risks spurring inflation amid recession, product shortages and swelling supermarket lines.

It could also lead to billions of dollars in write-downs by foreign corporations with exposure to Venezuela, which include General Motors Co, Spain's Telefonica and German drugmaker Bayer.

The central bank said dollars fetched 170 bolivars on the first day of operations of the Simadi foreign exchange platform, the weakest of a three-tiered currency control system that also sells dollars at 6.3 bolivars and at 12 bolivars.

The Simadi rate is close to the black market rate of 190, which finance industry leaders described as a sign the government is willing to allow supply and demand to set prices.

Economists have for years described the currency controls as the principal cause of Venezuela's economic malaise.

"As people start to understand this platform, then the risk premium will start falling and the exchange rate will begin to (strengthen)," said Ricardo Montilla, head of the association of brokerages.

Simadi is operated by brokerages and banks, with oversight of Venezuela's central bank. It replaced a previous currency platform known as Sicad II, which sold dollars at a rate of 52.

Maduro spoke live on television shortly after the release of the new exchange rate without mentioning it, instead announcing the dismantling of a coup plot.

Critics slammed the devaluation as a further weakening of their spending power amid annual inflation of 64 percent and an economy that shrank nearly 3 percent last year.

"The only coup that took place today was the one that the government staged against our bolivar, the mega-devaluation!" wrote opposition leader Henrique Capriles via Twitter.

President Maduro's popularity ratings have tumbled to around 20 percent, driven by voter dissatisfaction over the economy and chronic product shortages ranging from milk and detergent to medicine.

FOREIGN CORPORATIONS EXPOSED

The devaluation is likely to affect the earnings of global multinationals that have operations in Venezuela and for years have struggled to repatriate revenue from local operations due to currency controls created by late President Hugo Chavez.

At least 40 major U.S. companies together carry at least $11 billion of bolivar assets on their books. Firms including Kimberly-Clark Corp, Ford Motor Co and Schlumberger have already taken sizeable charges and may have to do so again.

The new currency system would in principal favor bondholders by reducing the amount Venezuela has to pay for imports and thus increase its reserve of dollars to pay off foreign debt.

Venezuela's bonds have been trading at distressed levels on concerns that lower oil prices will leave the country unable to make payments of close to $10.5 billion this year.

Maduro has dismissed default talk as rumor-mongering by adversaries and vows to make all payments, including the 1 billion euro Global 2015 that comes due in March.

The new exchange rate also benefits state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] because it will be able it to sell dollars at a more favorable rate, increasing its resources to cover costs.

The impact of the devaluation on state coffers, however, will depend on the percentage of dollars sold through each tier of the system.

Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco, upon announcing the system on Tuesday, said that 70 percent of the economy's currency needs would be met at the preferential rate of 6.3.

(Reporting by Corina Pons and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)