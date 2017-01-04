U.S. stocks rise as tech, bank stocks gain
The S&P 500 and the Dow were set for their best day in three weeks on Tuesday, powered by technology and bank stocks.
CARACAS Venezuela confirmed on Tuesday a new $5 billion issue of dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2036, but gave no more explanation for the unorthodox nature of its first sovereign issue since 2011.
State-run Banco de Venezuela bought the notes in local currency at a heavily subsidized exchange rate of 10 bolivars per dollar, according to a source familiar with the deal on Monday.
That would mean no net increase in hard currency for state coffers even as the OPEC nation struggles with triple-digit inflation, Soviet-style product shortages and low oil prices.
A one-sentence Finance Ministry statement confirmed the Dec. 29 issue, with a coupon of 6.50 percent, without offering further context. (Statement: bit.ly/2hQ846s)
Two bond traders, who had seen preliminary details of the issue, said the operation was underwritten by China's Haitong Securities.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley each agreed to pay more than $2.96 million to settle charges they misled investors about a foreign exchange trading program they were selling, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.