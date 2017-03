Supporters of Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles react after the official results gave a victory to Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles refused on Monday to accept ruling party candidate Nicolas Maduro's narrow election victory and demanded a recount.

"We have different results," Capriles said in a speech to the nation shortly after midnight, alleging thousands of irregularities in Sunday's vote. "Mr. Maduro, if you were illegitimate before, now you are more so."

