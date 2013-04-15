A woman raises the Venezelan flag while passing a line formed by Venezuelans waiting in New Orleans, Louisiana, in this handout photo taken April 14, 2013, courtesy of Jose Caruci. REUTERS/Jose Caruci/Handout

MIAMI It was another night of bitter disappointment for most Venezuelan residents in the United States, many of whom traveled by bus or flew from Florida to cast ballots in Venezuela's presidential election for the failed opposition candidate at a New Orleans voting center on Sunday.

For the second time in five months Venezuelan expats made the long trek to vote, and while the outcome was much closer that last October's vote, the ruling party prevailed again.

Opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, heavily favored by expats, was defeated by Nicolas Maduro, the officially anointed heir to former president Hugo Chavez. Capriles disputed the outcome and said he would not recognize the result, but would await a full audit.

Early in the day the mood among expat voters was noticeably less upbeat than during the last presidential election in October, when opposition voters held high expectations of defeating former President Hugo Chavez, who died on March 5 before being officially sworn in.

Maduro, held a solid lead according to pre-election polls, but won by only a slim margin of barely 1.5 percentage point - 50.7 per cent to 49.1 - far narrower than Chavez's 10-point margin in October.

"It's gone very quiet," Becky Prado, 34, a schoolteacher on one of the buses returning to Miami from New Orleans, said shortly after the result was announced early Monday morning. "We just feel helpless. I can hear people sobbing."

"But this should only make us stronger. We can't lose our sense of patriotism now," she added. "Our country is going through a process and it's not finished yet."

About 30 buses made the 1,725-mile (2,776-km) round trip from South Florida, as well as others that departed from Tampa, Orlando and Atlanta. Voters from South Florida also filled several passenger aircraft.

About 8,500 Venezuelan expats cast ballots in New Orleans in October, with 99 percent of their votes going to Capriles. Turnout was lower this time with about 5,400 ballots cast, according to opposition vote monitors.

Middle-class and wealthy Venezuelans, worried about rising crime and shrinking economic opportunities at home, have led an exodus of professionals since Chavez was first elected in 1998.

According to the 2010 U.S. Census, around 215,000 Venezuelans live in the United States, an increase from 91,000 in 2000. A large number live in and around Miami, home to an expatriate community that is overwhelmingly opposed to Chavez.

Some gathered on Sunday evening at El Arepazo 2, a popular Venezuelan restaurant in Miami to watch live TV election coverage, dressed in colorful hats with the red, yellow and blue colors of the Venezuelan flag.

Ydaris Lara, 39, a Miami paralegal, was distraught and being comforted by relatives as she left El Arepazo 2 makeup running down her face.

She acknowledged the results but said she "refused to believe it" and suspected the government of cheating.

The long journey for South Florida voters was made necessary after the Venezuelan government closed its consulate in Miami last year after the consul was expelled over allegations she discussed potential cyber-attacks against the United States, a charge Venezuela has strongly denied.

Maduro has vowed he will maintain the socialist policies of "Chavismo" in the energy-rich nation, despite rampant inflation and falling oil production.

