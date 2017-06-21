A woman walks by banners of Venezuelan bolivar notes displayed at the Venezuelan Central Bank building in Caracas, Venezuela May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

CARACAS Venezuela's central bank said on Wednesday the exchange rate of its recently-created Dicom currency auction system moved to 2,640 bolivars per dollar, a 17 percent devaluation from the previous rate of 2,200 bolivars.

The weekly auction saw some $30.3 million sold, mostly to businesses, a relatively low amount suggesting that the mechanism introduced in May will fail to assuage demand for greenbacks in the crisis-hit OPEC member country.

The new Dicom auctions are another addition to the country's already complex currency controls, the fifth such plan in four years by a socialist government that has repeatedly balked at revamping its crumbling, state-led economic system.

On the black market, a dollar fetches more than 8,000 bolivars, while there is another official rate for priority goods like foods and medicines at 10 bolivars.

