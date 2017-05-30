U.S. could ease Volcker Rule, exempt smaller banks: Fed official
WASHINGTON U.S. bank regulators have room to ease the Volcker Rule that limits how much Wall Street may gamble with customers' money, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said.
CARACAS Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly on Tuesday voted to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate what it said was an "immoral" deal in which Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought $2.8 billion of Venezuela bonds for pennies on the dollar.
The New York-based investment bank has come under fire from Venezuelan politicians and protesters in New York opposed to leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who said the deal provided the cash-strapped government hundreds of millions of dollars in badly needed hard currency.
WASHINGTON U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday there was no deadline for completing NAFTA trade talks between the United States, Canada and Mexico even as lawmakers warned that U.S. business would be hurt by prolonged negotiations.
WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. Congress, unable so far to resolve deep disagreements over spending for the fiscal year starting on Oct. 1, are mulling whether to seek a bipartisan budget deal with Democrats similar to one reached nearly four years ago.