Venezuela's new Vice-President Tarek El Aissami (C) attends a meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (not pictured), next to Diosdado Cabello (R), deputy of Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV), at 4F military fort in Caracas, Venezuela January 4, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) shakes hands with Venezuela's new Vice-President Tarek El Aissami (R) during a meeting with ministers at 4F military fort in Caracas, Venezuela January 4, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

CARACAS Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday named legislator Ramon Lobo as the country's new economy czar and tapped oil industry veteran Nelson Martinez, who has led U.S. owned refiner Citgo [PDVSAC.UL], to serve as oil minister.

Eulogio Del Pino, who has been serving as both oil minister and president of state oil company PDVSA, will stay on as president of PDVSA [PDVSA.UL], Maduro said during a televised broadcast.

