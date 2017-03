CARACAS Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said two student protesters were killed during Wednesday's demonstration in Caracas against President Nicolas Maduro's government.

"Here we have two Venezuelans killed for raising their voices," she told a Colombian TV channel.

A government official has confirmed only one death, and said the victim was one of its supporters.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)