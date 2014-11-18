CARACAS Venezuela's international reserves will rise by $4 billion this week, Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco said on Tuesday, following an extended decline that has worried foreign investors.

"We should increase the reserves by $4 billion this week, and thus strengthen the reserves," Marco told Reuters, without elaborating on where the funds were coming from.

Following his comments, the central bank's website showed reserves had risen $2 billion to $21.5 billion, from $19.4 billion earlier in the afternoon.

Reserves have dropped from $29.8 billion at the start of last year, and last week reached their lowest since 2003. Once the full $4 billion is deposited, they would climb to their highest since August 2013.

President Nicolas Maduro's government, facing strained finances because of falling oil prices, has said it plans to consolidate foreign currency holdings in one place.

In the absence of any major known asset sale in recent days, economists assume any boost to reserves will come from one of two other multibillion-dollar funds: the Joint Chinese-Venezuelan Fund containing loans from China, or a development fund known as Fonden.

Francisco Rodriguez, senior Andean economist with Bank of America, said he thought the money likely came from a recent loan from China that Venezuela had been expecting.

"If the money is included in the reserves, Venezuela's resources will be shown in a more transparent way," said Rodriguez in a telephone interview. "It makes it clear that the money could be used for debt service."

Maduro said in September that a single fund at the Central Bank would help instill confidence in Venezuela's capacity to pay its foreign debt.

Venezuelan bonds on average have dropped 28 percent since that announcement, according to JPMorgan's index.

Wall Street analysts say the market is shying away from Venezuelan debt because the country has not carried out macroeconomic reforms, including an overhaul of its exchange controls and a devaluation of the bolivar currency.

The country's benchmark Global 2027 bond on Tuesday dropped slightly to a price of 53.45, with a yield of 19.07 percent.

According to the Central Bank's latest data, about 70 percent of its reserves, or $14.9 billion, were in gold at the end of September.

(Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer, James Dalgleish and Steve Orlofsky)