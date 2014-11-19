CARACAS Venezuela has used a $4 billion loan from China to bolster its flagging international reserves, President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday, days after the OPEC nation's hard currency holdings hit an 11-year-low amid sliding oil prices.

The funds came from a new tranche of Chinese financing that is typically used for infrastructure and economic development projects, and will be placed in a recently created state fund meant to centralize the country's dollar reserves.

"I've ordered the $4 billion to be placed in the strategic reserve fund, and (the money) will be counted as part of international reserves," Maduro said during a televised broadcast.

Tumbling reserves and constant delays in macroeconomic reforms have heightened investor concerns about Venezuela's capacity to service its debt, helping push its bond prices down almost 30 percent since the start of September.

The central bank's website late on Tuesday showed reserves at $21.5 billion, up $2.1 billion from the $19.4 billion that it showed earlier in the day.

Francisco Rodriguez, senior Andean economist with Bank of America, said including the funds in the international reserves improves the transparency of foreign currency resources.

"It makes it clear that the money could be used for debt service," he said in a telephone interview.

Maduro said that Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco was in discussions with Chinese authorities over financing deals. That is also a key issue for bondholders, who see Venezuela facing a considerable budget shortfall in 2015.

"(There are) four different types of financial cooperation of great importance, some that are automatically renewed and others that are new forms of financing," Maduro said, without providing further details.

China in the last seven years has provided billions of dollars in loans that are repaid through oil and fuel shipments.

Economists say Venezuela needs to overhaul its three-tiered exchange control system and devalue the bolivar currency to stem capital flight.

Investors have been unnerved by the constant delays in implementing reforms, which are seen as politically costly because they are likely to spur inflation that is already above 60 percent.

The country's benchmark Global 2027 bond on Tuesday dropped slightly to a price of 53.45, with a yield of 19.07 percent.

Dollars on the black market currently fetch 131 bolivars, according to the widely used website Dolartoday.com, compared with around 78 bolivars at the start of 2014.

(Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Alan Crosby)