WASHINGTON The United States is concerned with the situation in Venezuela following President Nicolas Maduro's announcement over the weekend that his government had detained U.S. citizens, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Monday.

Venezuela summoned the U.S. charge d'affaires for a meeting with its foreign minister and others, State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told reporters, adding that she had no other details. On Saturday, Maduro said Venezuela detained U.S. citizens, including a pilot, on suspicion of espionage.

