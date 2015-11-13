WASHINGTON The two relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who were arrested on charges of cocaine trafficking do not have diplomatic immunity from prosecution, the U.S. State Department spokesman said on Friday.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the indictment of two nephews of Maduro's wife was "strictly a law enforcement matter" and that the Venezuelan consul general had been in touch with U.S. law enforcement. "We don't believe these individuals have diplomatic immunity," Toner said at a news briefing.

