Usher, Lauryn Hill to perform at Montreux Jazz Festival
MEZIERES, Switzerland Usher, Lauryn Hill, Macy Gray and Erykah Badu are booked to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival during its 51st edition, organizers said on Thursday.
Fans camped outside the Venice Film Festival palace to ensure the best spots along the red carpet for Friday’s premiere of "Black Mass", in which Johnny Depp portrays Irish-American gangster James "Whitey" Bulger.
A few hundred meters away, equally excited fans gathered along the canal to catch a glimpse of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star arriving for a news conference.
"Black Mass" is screening in the out-of-competition line-up at the 72nd edition of the world's oldest film festival.
MEZIERES, Switzerland Usher, Lauryn Hill, Macy Gray and Erykah Badu are booked to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival during its 51st edition, organizers said on Thursday.
LAS VEGAS Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.