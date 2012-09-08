Making 'Final Portrait' was as difficult as Giacometti's painting: Tucci
BERLIN If you want a taste of the psychological and physical strain that comes with posing for one of the 20th century greatest painters, then go watch "Final Portrait".
South Korean film "Pieta" won the Golden Lion for best picture at the Venice film festival on Saturday.
Following is a list of all the main prize winners decided by a jury led by U.S. director Michael Mann.
(The main production country behind each movie is in brackets)
BEST FILM GOLDEN LION
- "Pieta" directed by Kim Ki-duk (South Korea)
BEST DIRECTOR SILVER LION
- Paul Thomas Anderson for "The Master" (United States)
SPECIAL JURY PRIZE
- Ulrich Seidl for "Paradies: Glaube" (Paradise: Faith) (Austria)
BEST FIRST FEATURE
- "Kuf" (Mold) directed by Ali Aydin (Turkey)
BEST ACTRESS
- Hadas Yaron for "Fill the Void" (Israel)
BEST ACTOR
- Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman for "The Master" (United States)
BEST SCREENPLAY
- "Apres Mai" directed, written by Olivier Assayas (France)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- "E Stato Il Figlio" directed by Daniele Cipri
