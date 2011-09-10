VENICE, Italy Russian director Alexander Sokurov's "Faust," loosely based on Goethe's classic German text, won the Golden Lion for best picture at the Venice film festival Saturday.
Following is a list of all the main prize winners decided by a jury led by U.S. director Darren Aronofsky.
(The main production country behind each movie is in brackets.)
BEST FILM GOLDEN LION
- "Faust" by Alexander Sokurov (Russia)
BEST DIRECTOR SILVER LION
- Shangjun Cai for "People Mountain People Sea" (China)
SPECIAL JURY PRIZE
- "Terraferma" by Emanuele Crialese (Italy)
BEST FIRST FEATURE
- "La-Bas" by Guido Lombardi (Italy)
BEST ACTRESS
- Deanie Ip for "A Simple Life" (Hong Kong)
BEST ACTOR
- Michael Fassbender for "Shame" (Britain)
EMERGING PERFORMER
- Shota Sometani and Fumi Nikaidou for "Himizu" (Japan)
BEST SCREENPLAY
- "Alpis" (Alps) by Yorgos Lanthimos (Greece)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- "Wuthering Heights" directed by Andrea Arnold (Britain)
