VENICE, Italy Russian director Alexander Sokurov's "Faust," loosely based on Goethe's classic German text, won the Golden Lion for best picture at the Venice film festival Saturday.

Following is a list of all the main prize winners decided by a jury led by U.S. director Darren Aronofsky.

(The main production country behind each movie is in brackets.)

BEST FILM GOLDEN LION

- "Faust" by Alexander Sokurov (Russia)

BEST DIRECTOR SILVER LION

- Shangjun Cai for "People Mountain People Sea" (China)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

- "Terraferma" by Emanuele Crialese (Italy)

BEST FIRST FEATURE

- "La-Bas" by Guido Lombardi (Italy)

BEST ACTRESS

- Deanie Ip for "A Simple Life" (Hong Kong)

BEST ACTOR

- Michael Fassbender for "Shame" (Britain)

EMERGING PERFORMER

- Shota Sometani and Fumi Nikaidou for "Himizu" (Japan)

BEST SCREENPLAY

- "Alpis" (Alps) by Yorgos Lanthimos (Greece)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

- "Wuthering Heights" directed by Andrea Arnold (Britain)

