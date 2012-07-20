Natural gas-focused Venoco Inc VQ.N extended the deadline for Chief Executive Timothy Marquez to secure funding to take it private.

The deadline, which was to expire on Friday, has been extended to August 31. This is the second time in as many months that the board has extended the deadline.

The board credited the extension to progress made by Marquez in obtaining necessary financing. Marquez last month said he had received a "highly confident" letter regarding a portion of the funding.

Venoco in January agreed to be acquired by Marquez for $12.50 per share in a deal valued at $1.5 billion, including debt.

Marquez, along with affiliated trusts and foundations, owned about 50.3 percent of Venoco stock as of January 16.

Venoco also advanced the deadline for deal closing to September 14 from October 16.

