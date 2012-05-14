Drugmaker Ventrus Biosciences Inc VTUS.O said its cream to treat anal fissures met the main goal of reducing pain in a late-stage trial, sending its shares up as much as 22 percent.

The cream, diltiazem hydrochloride, was tested on 465 patients. Codenamed VEN 307, the cream is being developed with Ventrus' partner S.L.A. Pharma.

Ventrus holds the rights to the cream in North America and is currently preparing to do a second late-stage trial of VEN 307 in the second half of the year.

The company, which went public in December 2010, also said it plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss the steps toward filing for approval.

Anal fissure is a tear in the lining of the anal canal. The disorder causes severe anal pain, associated with or after bowel movements.

Diltiazem hydrochloride is marketed in oral formulations for the treatment of angina and high blood pressure for over two decades, the company said in a statement.

New York-based Ventrus is also testing two other ointments for the treatment of symptomatic hemorrhoids and involuntary excretion.

The company's shares, which have risen 4 percent since it reported quarterly results last week, touched a 10-month high of $13.34 in morning trade on Monday on the Nasdaq.

