Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
SAN FRANCISCO Canvas Venture Fund, an early-stage investment firm spun out of established venture player Morgenthaler Ventures, has landed its first general partner from outside the Morgenthaler fold.
Paul Hsiao has left behemoth New Enterprise Associates to join the new firm, Canvas said on Wednesday. At NEA, Hsiao worked on enterprise software companies such as Boingo Wireless Inc, digital publisher Say Media and commercial online realtor 42Floors.
Morgenthaler spun Canvas off last year to focus on early-stage software companies. Its inaugural fund, which has $175 million in cash, invested in such holdings as wealth-management company FutureAdvisor, customer-engagement monitor Totango and doctor-patient relationship tool HealthLoop.
Canvas Venture's existing general partners are Rebecca Lynn, Gary Little and Gary Morgenthaler, who remain partners at Morgenthaler. NEA often co-invests with Morgenthaler.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Jan Paschal)
JERUSALEM/DETROIT Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday in a deal that could thrust the U.S. chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc to develop driverless systems for global automakers.
NEW YORK Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.