Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
SAN FRANCISCO Software-development company Atlassian has sold $150 million of its shares to mutual-fund giant T. Rowe Price, the company said on Tuesday.
The deal values the company at $3.3 billion, according to a person familiar with the transaction, catapulting Atlassian to an elite group venture-backed companies 10-figure valuations.
T. Rowe bought the shares from current and existing employees of Atlassian, rather than directly from the company, in deal known as a secondary financing. Atlassian employed the same secondary strategy when Accel Partners invested $60 million in 2010.
Atlassian was founded in 2002 in Sydney, Australia. The news of its funding transaction was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by David Gregorio)
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.