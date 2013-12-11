Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
SAN FRANCISCO Snapchat, the mobile photo-sharing service beloved by teenagers and twenty-somethings, has raised another $50 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing made Wednesday.
The funding brings the total raised by the two-year-old company to more than $123 million.
The company has no revenue, but millions of users who use it to send photos that vanish from recipients' phones after a few seconds. A Pew Research Center study released in October said that 9 percent of U.S. mobile phone users use Snapchat.
The funding was first reported by TechCrunch.
Snapchat drew attention last month when reports emerged that it had turned down a $3 billion acquisition offer from Facebook. It raised $60 million earlier this year at a valuation of $800 million.
Founded by a group of Stanford students, its backers include: Benchmark, Institutional Venture Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.