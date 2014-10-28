Unilever review covers costs, deals, balance sheet: FT
LONDON Unilever is considering returning cash to shareholders, making medium-sized acquisitions and more aggressive cost cuts as part of its business review, the Financial Times reported.
SAN FRANCISCO Wealthfront, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based investment-management service geared toward young professionals, said on Tuesday it raised $64 million to help build its business.
The company wanted to buttress its financial position at a time when it expects entrenched players such as Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) and Merrill Lynch (BAC.N)[BACML.UL] to roll out similar services, chief executive Adam Nash said in a blog post. He added the company had not yet spent any of the $35 million it raised earlier this year.
Wealthfront helps millennials save largely through recommending a selection of index funds tailored to meet an individual’s risk tolerance. It offers frills, such as specialized tax planning services, that individuals might find difficult to do own their own, but at lower cost compared with traditional financial planners.
Spark Capital Growth led the funding round announced Tuesday, with participation from another new investor, Dragoneer Investment Group. Existing investors Index Ventures, DAG Ventures, Greylock Partners, Ribbit Capital and the Social+Capital Partnership joined the investment.
The funding round values the company at $700 million, a source familiar with the financing round said.
Financial-services companies are becoming increasingly popular with private-company investors. Peer-to-peer borrowing service LendingClub, which filed in August for an initial public offering, is the biggest among the venture-backed companies.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
PARIS Hedge fund TCI called on Wednesday for the chairman of Safran to be removed from his position unless he canceled Safran's planned takeover of struggling peer Zodiac Aerospace .
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co .