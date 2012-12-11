Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
SAN FRANCISCO Russian billionaire Yuri Milner, best-known for investments linking consumers to the Internet, is placing a bet on genetics.
Milner, who backed companies ranging from Facebook Inc (FB.O) to gaming company Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O), has led a $50 million funding round into 23andMe, a Mountain View, California, company that helps people decipher their genetic makeup.
His investment could shine a spotlight on biotechnology startups, which have taken a backseat in visibility to sectors like cloud computing and Internet services targeted at consumers.
23andMe, named for the 23 pairs of chromosomes that make up each person's genome, also announced a price drop for its saliva-based test, to $99 from $299.
For that price, consumers learn specifics about ancestry and genetic traits, including the possible conditions and diseases to which they may have a genetic propensity.
Existing investors joining the funding round include Anne Wojcicki, 23andMe's chief executive; Sergey Brin, Wojcicki's husband and co-founder of Google Inc (GOOG.O); New Enterprise Associates; Google Ventures; and MPM Capital.
The company's last funding round was about $31 million, raised two years ago. Since its founding in 2006, 23andMe has raised about $68 million.
Biotechnology has fostered some hefty investment exits recently. On Monday, Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) said it would pay $415 million for Iceland-based Decode Genetics.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.