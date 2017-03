PARIS French transport firm Transdev, 50 percent owned by water and waste group Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA), said the board of its SNCM Corsica ferry unit had not renewed the mandate of its chief executive and would appoint a replacement soon.

Transdev said in a statement the question was not to place SNCM under court protection but to look for ways to guarantee the loss-making firm's survival.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans)