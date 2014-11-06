PARIS Strong international operations boosted nine-month revenue at French water and waste group Veolia Environnement, which said it remained on track to sell part of its transport unit Transdev to French state bank CDC.

Veolia Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said CDC was still interested in increasing its stake in transport firm Transdev, in which Veolia and CDC each hold 50 percent, once a solution is found for its SNCM unit, a Mediterranean ferry operator which went into receivership this week.

"CDC has always said it wants to increase its stake in Transdev, but the resolution of the SNCM problem was a precondition. I believe CDC is still of that view," Frerot said.

In coming months, a court-appointed administrator will look for a buyer for the France-Corsica ferry operator's assets. When that process is completed, some time in the first quarter of 2015, Veolia will resume talks with CDC about a Transdev sale.

"That does not mean we cannot have informal talks with CDC in the mean time," he said.

Transdev is an international train, tram and bus operator with 2013 revenue of 6.6 billion euros ($8.3 billion) and staff of 86,000 that was formed from the merger of Veolia's transport business and CDC's transport operations.

Frerot wants to focus Veolia on its core water, waste and energy business and had agreed in 2012 with CDC that the French state bank would boost its Transdev stake to 60 percent, on condition that Veolia keep SNCM.

But a European Union order for SNCM to repay 440 million euros of illegal state aid last scuppered the deal. Court receivership will protect SNCM from having to repay the aid, as SNCM will effectively disappear as a separate legal entity.

Veolia's sales in the first nine months of the year rose 4.3 percent to 16.8 billion euros while adjusted operating income rose 14.6 percent to 711 million, boosted by strong international operations.

The firm said its adjusted operating cash flow, which increased 12.8 percent to 1.45 billion euros, would grow around 10 percent at constant exchange rates this year. It also confirmed its outlook for "significant" growth in 2014 adjusted operating income and net income, and for a dividend of 0.70 euros per share.

