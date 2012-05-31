Campbell Soup's shares slide after sales miss
Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups, sending its shares down 8 percent.
Vera Bradley Inc's (VRA.O) posted a bigger quarterly profit on a 16 percent rise in revenue, prompting the handbag maker to forecast a strong second quarter.
For the first quarter ended April 28, the company earned $12.6 million, or 31 cents a share, compared with $11.2 million, or 28 cents a share, last year.
Shares of the company rose 9 percent to $23.92 after the bell.
Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Vera Bradley expects revenue for the second quarter to be between $121 million to $123 million, compared with $104 million last year. Earnings are expected to be between 34 cents and 36 cents a share.
(Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; editing by Gunna Dickson)
Pioneer Energy Services Corp said it expected revenue from its biggest unit, which provides oil field services, to rise by as much as 30 percent in the first quarter, with more oil companies drilling and completing wells.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc , one of the world's largest hoteliers, reported a slightly better-than-expected yearly profit rise and said it would return $400 million to investors via a special dividend and share consolidation.