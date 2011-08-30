Handbag maker Vera Bradley Inc's (VRA.O) quarterly profit rose about 50 percent helped by a strong demand for its fall product assortment, sending its shares up as much as 8 percent in extended trading.

The company, which had an impressive trading debut last October, forecast third-quarter earnings of 26-28 cents a share, on revenue of $107-$110 million.

Second-quarter profit was up at $13.6 million, or 34 cents a share, from $9.2 million, or 26 cents a share, last year.

Net revenue rose 30 percent to $103.8 million, while same store sales rose 10.5 percent.

Shares of the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company were trading up 6 percent at $32.50 after the bell. They had closed at $30.57 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)